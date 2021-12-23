DallasNews.com

Dallas Cowboys Clinch Playoff Berth for First Time Since 2018

The Cowboys have to wait until this weekend for a chance to clinch the NFC East

By David Moore / The Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys must wait until Sunday to nail down a division title.

But it won’t have to wait to make the playoffs.

That invitation was extended Thursday evening when Tennessee beat San Francisco 20-17. The loss by the 49ers ensures that the Cowboys will return to the post-season after a two-year absence.

There was really no drama on this point. An early six-game winning streak, followed by three-consecutive road wins to open December, have nudged Dallas near the top of the NFC pack. The Cowboys become the second team in the conference to enter the playoff field.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

