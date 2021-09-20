Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's Engagement Video Goes Viral

One North Texas couple's wedding proposal has become more than they ever could have imagined.

Amber McMillan and Nick Moreno, Jr. will never forget the moment they decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Moreno proposed at The Star in Frisco, on the giant Dallas star -- a moment that was perfect for McMillan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The moment Amber realized what was happening.

“I’ve been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for the last four years, so this is just such a big part of my life. It was perfect to do it there,” McMillan said.

Little did they know that moment would end up getting 9 million views and counting on social media since it was posted on Sept. 12.

Moreno told nearly 100 friends and family what was going to happen and made sure they were all waiting in the background to celebrate.

Alonzo Quintero

“On the invite, there was actually a part about how to not ruin a surprise,” Moreno said. “One, don’t tell Amber. Two, don’t show up late and if you are late, please text me. Three, don’t go to the restaurant where Amber was going to be having brunch!”

Moreno said he had been planning the surprise since June.

"It could not have been any more perfect than it was, even if he would have had any other idea. I don't know if it could have been better. It was just so perfect," McMillan said.

The two actually met a couple of years ago at an event where Nick’s nonprofit, TangoTab, was feeding the community Nick admits it was such a setup because he asked a mutual friend to make sure Amber was there so that he could meet her.