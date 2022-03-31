Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders End 16-Season Run With CMT

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders say their partnership with CMT has come to an end after 16 seasons.

‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’ first debuted on CMT back in 2005.

“We could never have anticipated the outpouring of admiration and support from our fans and friends over the 16 Seasons on CMT’s Making the Team,” said Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Director Kelli Finglass. “The global impact on our brand and the beautiful journeys of amazing performers and teammates have been amazing. The women who competed and shared their personal journeys should be applauded, those who earn the right to wear the legendary uniform have influence and inspiration that deserves to be shared worldwide."

A press release from the Dallas Cowboys said "The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders look forward to continuing the exclusive journey with ‘America’s Sweethearts’ on a new platform."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“My hope is to continue their stories with our fans more globally, as we are in the process of negotiating a new partnership and we look forward to continuing to feature the DCC on a new platform,” said Finglass.