Dak Prescott Will Be Gametime Decision vs. Vikings: Sources

Multiple sources said Dak Prescott has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings but his status remains a game-time decision as the Cowboys take a cautious approach to the health of their franchise quarterback.

Prescott received platelet-rich plasma injections for his strained right calf muscle earlier this week to help in the healing process, multiple sources said.

Prescott did more rehab work during Saturday morning’s practice, which helped the training staff’s decision to clear his return to action. The Cowboys, however, want to see how Prescott is feeling on Sunday morning before making a final call, a source said.

