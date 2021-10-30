DallasNews.com

Dak Prescott Will Be Gametime Decision vs. Vikings: Sources

Prescott was listed as questionable for the game in Minnesota on NBC's Sunday Night Football

By Calvin Watkins | The Dallas Morning News

Multiple sources said Dak Prescott has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings but his status remains a game-time decision as the Cowboys take a cautious approach to the health of their franchise quarterback.

Prescott received platelet-rich plasma injections for his strained right calf muscle earlier this week to help in the healing process, multiple sources said.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs shares his prediction for Sunday’s showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott did more rehab work during Saturday morning’s practice, which helped the training staff’s decision to clear his return to action. The Cowboys, however, want to see how Prescott is feeling on Sunday morning before making a final call, a source said.

