Dak Prescott to call offensive plays in Cowboys' preseason finale vs. Raiders

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy typically assigns an assistant coach to call plays in the final preseason game.

He chose a player on Saturday.

McCarthy will hand offensive play-calling duties for the Cowboys’ preseason finale against the Raiders to quarterback Dak Prescott, two people familiar with the situation told The Dallas Morning News. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will call plays as usual Saturday for the defense.

Prescott hasn’t appeared in a game all preseason. McCarthy has chosen to keep the starters with him on the sidelines.

Quarterback Will Grier will play start to finish against the Raiders, people familiar with the team’s thinking told the News. Grier was informed he won’t be with the Cowboys moving forward after their Friday night trade for former 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

