Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott Opens Up About Brother's Suicide, Life Off-the-Field

The Cowboys are preparing to open up their 2020 season against the Los Angeles Rams on NBC Sunday Night Football

By Pat Doney

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sunday night on NBC 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the featured guest on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" and gives Graham a behind-the-scenes look at his home, favorite places to ride off-road vehicles and fish, and even explains why he had a football field built in his backyard.

“My whole life I’ve just known hard work is the answer,” Prescott said. “Especially during quarantine, it was tough to find somewhere to throw. Got the idea to put this in my backyard. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about.”

But the interview also includes Prescott opening up about his brother, Jace, who died by suicide earlier in 2020.

“Honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I started experiencing depression,” Prescott said. “I didn’t know what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all. But for one night, I sleep the best I’ve slept, missing ten-plus calls from (my brother) and giving my dad enough time to come in my bedroom and tell me what happened. So I woke up after the best night of sleep I’ve had in 2020 from the worst news, some of the worst news I’ll ever get.”

In the interview, Prescott also shares a word of encouragement he hopes makes an impact on others struggling with mental illness.

“Our adversity, our struggles, what we go through, it’s always going to be too much for ourselves,” Prescott said. “It may be too much for one or two people. But it’s never too much for a community or for the people in the family you love. So we have to share those things.”

