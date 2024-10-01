NFL MVP favorites 2024: Here's where Dak Prescott stands after 4 games

The 2024 NFL season has unofficially reached its quarter mark, and the MVP picture is starting to take shape.

All teams have played four of 17 games, with bye weeks set to begin as the calendar turns to October.

The usual suspects are in the mix, but there have been several surprises through the first month -- whether it's Sam Darnold leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 4-0 start or Jayden Daniels spearheading a renaissance for the Washington Commanders.

Here are the MVP favorites through the first four weeks of the season:

NFL MVP favorites for 2024

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 904 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 89.7 passer rating, 61 rushing yards

Breakdown: Just looking at the numbers, it's surprising to see Mahomes this high. But then again, he is a two-time MVP winner and the two-time defending Super Bowl MVP. The Chiefs are 4-0 and he realistically could turn it on at any moment.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Stats: 814 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 116.5 passer rating, 106 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Breakdown: Aside from a Week 4 dud, Allen has been dominant so far this season. He doesn't quite have the yardage numbers so far, but he's made up for that with his work on the ground. Buffalo will be in the spotlight plenty this season, so don't expect him to go away.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stats: 1,054 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 98.4 passer rating, 41 rushing yards

Breakdown: The second-year star is backing up his Offensive Rookie of the Year season with another strong campaign. Stroud has the Texans at 3-1 and, once again, isn't making many mistakes. Next week's game against Allen and the Bills could significantly help or hurt his case.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Stats: 858 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, 102.3 passer rating, 308 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Breakdown: Last year's MVP is putting together another strong season. Jackson and the Ravens lost their first two games but are back to .500 after a blowout win over Allen's Bills. The league's best dual-threat QB is still making things happen with his legs in his seventh season.

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Stats: 932 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 118.9 passer rating, 50 rushing yards

Breakdown: The Vikings' coaching staff has put Darnold in position to succeed, but he's making it happen on the field. The former first-rounder, with his fourth team in five years, is playing the best ball of his career. He has three more touchdowns than any other quarterback.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Stats: 1,072 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 93.6 passer rating, 21 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Breakdown: The Cowboys are 2-2 through four weeks, but Prescott's numbers are impressive. He's one of just five quarterbacks with over 1,000 passing yards, but the schedule is about to toughen up. Dallas has upcoming tests against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.