Dak Prescott Leaves Cowboys Practice With a Sore Arm

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left practice Wednesday due to soreness in his throwing arm, according to NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs.

Scruggs, from training camp in Oxnard, California, tweeted Prescott said he felt it would not be good to throw deep and didn’t want to push it.

The Cowboys said as a precaution Prescott left practice and will be checked out by doctors. They added that Prescott wasn't worried about the soreness.

In Prescott's absence, SMU's Garrett Gilbert is running the first team in full pads.

A previously scheduled interview with Prescott is expected to still take place Wednesday afternoon.