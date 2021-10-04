The Dallas Cowboys are alone in first place in the NFC East and players say fans deserve a lot of credit for their 3-1 start to the season.

Last season the Cowboys played in front of limited crowds, but AT&T Stadium is back to full capacity and the players say the extra noise has played a key role in their early success.

The Cowboys have given supporters plenty to cheer about, especially with the 36-28 victory over the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers.

The energy isn't just reserved for big plays and third downs, fans brought the energy to Prescott's postgame news conference, making so much noise his chat with reporters was briefly interrupted.

"I have to call the snap in this, y'all can ask questions in this," Prescott said jokingly to reporters as fans cheered and banged on the windows surrounding the news conference space.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is happy to see the stadium packed again and believes home-field advantage can be a difference-maker.

"After a year like last year with COVID and people not being able to be here and enjoy this game — it's special, it's special to have them back, it's special for them to have that energy, and I'm thankful for it," Prescott said Monday.

The Cowboys finish a three-game homestand Sunday against the 1-3 New York Giants.