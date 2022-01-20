Dak Prescott Fined $25K for Comments About Officials After Cowboys' Wild-Card Loss to 49ers

Following his comments about officials after Sunday’s wild-card loss to the 49ers, the NFL fined the Cowboys quarterback on Thursday.
The league fined Prescott $25,000 for his comments that gave credit to fans for throwing garbage at referees, a source told The Dallas Morning News.
The fine comes two days after Prescott issued an apology in a series of tweets on Tuesday.
You can read the full article from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.
