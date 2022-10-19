Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was back on the practice field as the team prepares for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.

It's the first time since the season opener Prescott has gone through a full week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors more than five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy sounded cautiously optimistic Wednesday and said the most important part of getting Prescott ready to return is his timing in the pocket.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure we're giving him the opportunity to be ready," said McCarthy.

In the locker room, wide receiver James Washington who has been catching footballs from Prescott told reporters it definitely looks like the grip is back in his throwing hand because he's been "ripping" the football.

Prescott is scheduled to speak to the media Thursday afternoon at The Star.

The Cowboys are 4-2 as they take on the Lions at noon on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.