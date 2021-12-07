Dak Prescott Among 32 NFL Man of the Year Nominees

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is among the 32 men chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Each of the teams nominated one player for the prestigious honor named for the late Payton, a Hall of Fame running back for the Bears. The award recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field. It has been given annually since 1970 and will be presented at NFL Honors, the TV show during which The Associated Press reveals its individual seasonal award winners.

Prescott's nomination recognizes his performance on the field and his work expanding his Faith Fight Finish foundation, which "focuses on three main initiatives: cancer research, mental health, and suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve," the award's webpage read.

"Dak is genuinely passionate about the welfare of others, constantly researching topics that inspire him, causes he wants to get involved with, and people he wants to meet. He is extremely hands-on and leads with his heart, and his character and integrity," the NFL's website says.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Previous winners among active players are Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in 2020; Baltimore defensive linemen Calais Campbell (2019 with Jacksonville) and Arizona’s J.J. Watt (2017 with Houston).

Here is the full list of nominees: