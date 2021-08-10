Dak Prescott

Dak is Back Throwing Passes at Training Camp

By Pat Doney

NBC 5 Sports

Cowboys fans were treated to a welcome sight at training camp in Oxnard, California. Dak Prescott is back, sort of.

Prescott lightly participated in the team's mock game -- the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Afterward he headed over to a side field where he threw about 30 passes, some close to full speed, a sign that the Cowboys quarterback is nearing a full return from his shoulder injury.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is pleased with the progress and says time is on Prescott's side.

"He's obviously, I think, doing a great job. In many ways it's holding him back, just from the standpoint that we do have time on our hands, so I think we're in a great place where we're at, and obviously he'll continue to progress in a good way and he'll be ready to go as we draw closer to September," said Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Cowboys' next preseason game is Aug. 13 against the Arizona Cardinals on NFL Network.

