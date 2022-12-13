Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career.

The star Dallas quarterback’s response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.

After the Cowboys beat the one-win Texans 27-23 with a touchdown in the final minute, Prescott told himself to knock it off with the picks.

“It’s very, very frustrating,” Prescott said. “It is not something that I’ve ever been OK with or will be OK with. I am not going to not be aggressive. I have to be smarter and just weigh the risk versus reward in a split second.”

The Cowboys (10-3) won’t apologize for needing a long drive late for a victory when favored by more than two touchdowns, nor should they.

They also need to remember they have the sub-500 also-rans of the AFC South to thank for half of their four-game winning streak, with another one on deck.

After visiting Jacksonville (5-8) on Sunday, the next time Dallas plays a team with a losing record might be a wild-card playoff on the road against the winner of the struggling NFC South.

“Obviously, we have to clean it up,” Prescott said. “But let’s give these other teams credit. We get everybody’s best shot. And we are thankful for that because it is only making us better and better as we go.”

Prescott missed five games after breaking the thumb on his throwing (right) hand in the opener.

The Dallas offense has been among the best in the NFL since he returned, but wasn’t close to that for the first 58 minutes against the Texans.

Such a showing is cause for concern with a franchise trying to go deep in the playoffs for the first time since winning the most recent of its five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season.

Still, owner Jerry Jones wasn’t showing much concern.

“Give their coaching staff credit,” Jones said. “That’s neither here nor there, all my mind is on totally is that 98-yard drive to win the game. Hello, Dak Prescott. I know I’m being cute, or trying to be cute, but really that’s what I’m looking at. Completely that’s what I’m looking at.”