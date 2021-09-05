COVID-19

Cowboys' Zack Martin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Team Says

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin

By Schuyler Dixon

Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A lingering COVID-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday's matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McCarthy said, "I would say so, yes."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

Backup tackle Brandon Knight was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Martin. Receiver Noah Brown was already on it.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys 18 hours ago

Cowboys' Prescott Ready For Brady, Bucs After Long Layoff

Cowboys Sep 1

Newy Expects Cowboys to Keep Three Quarterbacks on Roster All Season Long

The outbreak started with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before the second-to-last preseason game against Houston. Quinn is back also.

Third-year pro Connor McGovern, who filled in for Martin when he was sidelined by a calf injury last year, is set to replace him again.

McCarthy said the club held virtual meetings Sunday morning before the players came in for practice. They were set to go back to virtual meetings after practice. McCarthy said they would follow the same procedure Monday, the most important practice before the opener.

"The numbers are up in our society so I think we understand what we need to do and I think we're more rehearsed in the protocols and the adjustments," McCarthy said. "We're still going to get our work done."

With Martin likely out, the Cowboys will again be without one of their top three offensive linemen after the trio never played together in 2020.

Martin was limited to 10 games with a calf issue, and seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith played in just two games before season-ending neck surgery.

A hip problem that required surgery kept right tackle La'el Collins out all season.
Lamb said he lost his sense of taste and smell for about a week, but he doesn't have any concerns about his conditioning going into the game against the Buccaneers.

"It's definitely a tough situation that we're going through and that we're battling," Lamb said. "It's kind of unfortunate on our end just considering we're doing everything right and not really understanding where it's coming from. At this point, we've just got to play it safe."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusDallas CowboysTampa Bay BuccaneersZack Martin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us