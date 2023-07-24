Cowboys' Zack Martin not on team flight to training camp in California

The Cowboys charter for Southern California left Dallas Monday afternoon. Zack Martin wasn’t on the flight, people with knowledge of the seating arrangements said.

It’s too early to declare that the Pro Bowl guard will hold out of camp as he seeks a new contract. Players aren’t required to report until Tuesday morning. Several other Cowboys veterans weren’t on the flight either, choosing to join the team in California once it arrives.

But those players haven’t voiced dissatisfaction with their contracts.

Martin has two years left on the six-year, $84 million contract he signed in 2018. That deal put him at the top of the guard market at the time. But that market has changed dramatically in the past year with Quenton Nelson of Indianapolis and Chris Lindstrom of Atlanta both breaking the $20 million a year average.

