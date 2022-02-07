Pro Bowl

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb Make Noise in Pro Bowl Debut

Also, Micah Parsons finished the game with eight tackles and a sack

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ season may be over, but Trevon Diggs isn’t done making interceptions.

In the second quarter of his first Pro Bowl appearance, Diggs picked off AFC quarterback Mac Jones. It was his first interception since the Cowboys’ win over Washington on Dec. 26, 2021.

This isn’t the first time Diggs has picked off Jones, in fact, the second-year cornerback out of Alabama led the NFL with 11 interceptions. It was the highest interception total by an individual player in a season since former Cowboy Everson Walls in 1981.

