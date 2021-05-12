Cowboys to Open 2021 NFL Season in Tampa Bay

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Tampa Bay to face defending champion Buccaneers and open the 2021 NFL season.

The NFL Kickoff Game is set for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

SEASON OPENER SET❕❕❕



We'll open the 2021 NFL season in Tampa Bay



In its first season with rights to stream the NFL, Peacock will stream all NBC "Sunday Night Football" games, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys' full season schedule will be be unveiled Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

