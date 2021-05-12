Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys to Open 2021 NFL Season in Tampa Bay

The NFL Kickoff Game is set for Thursday, Sept. 9

Andrew Dieb | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Tampa Bay to face defending champion Buccaneers and open the 2021 NFL season.

The NFL Kickoff Game is set for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In its first season with rights to stream the NFL, Peacock will stream all NBC "Sunday Night Football" games, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys' full season schedule will be be unveiled Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys May 5

Cowboys Release 6 Players Including DT Antwaun Woods

Dallas Cowboys May 4

Cowboys Decline Vander Esch Option, Creating Intrigue at LB

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us