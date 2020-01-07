Cowboys to Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys say they'll introduce head coach Mike McCarthy during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, confirming the coach has been hired to replace Jason Garrett.

Before now, only sources would confirm McCarthy's hiring. But now, the team is acknowledging the move and said he'll greet the media at The Star on Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy, 56, is the ninth head coach in the team's history.

Prior to joining the Cowboys McCarthy spent 13 years in Green Bay where he coached Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. He also spent a year with the Chiefs (1993-1994). In 2018, he was unceremoniously fired by the Packers with games left on the schedule.

