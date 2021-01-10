Cowboys Super Fan Nominated for ‘Ford Hall of Fans'

Jamie Opelt of Fort Worth isn't just a Dallas Cowboys fan. He's a super fan.

"There is only one sport. It is football," Opelt said. "Each week a football game was basically just a blessing from the football gods."

Opelt has a Cowboys-themed media room, a Cowboys-themed workshop and a Cowboys-themed replica of a 1933 Ford hot rod that he built from a kit. He said his wife is supportive of his love for America's Team.

"She actually helped me put the rear differential and bleed the brakes on the vehicle," Opelt said laughing. "That's love!"

While the Cowboys' season is over, Opelt is still in the game. He's one of six NFL fans nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans. The news was delivered in-person by Opelt's favorite player.

"Randy White comes in and he says, 'I'm Randy White and I'm here to tell you're one of six nominees for this year's Ford Hall of Fans,'" Opelt said. "I'm not going to lie. I was like an 8-year-old kid again."

While there's nothing fans can do to help the Cowboys win this season, they can help Opelt win a spot in the Hall of Fans by voting for him.

"I would really appreciate it if Cowboys nation just got behind me," Opelt said. "There's no Houston Texans fan (nominated), so I would love for my Texas fans to come and support me as well."

Unlike most elections, fans can vote early and often.

"So you can go vote today, and you can vote tomorrow, and you can vote the next day," Opelt said. "All the way through Feb. 1"

"Go Cowboys," Opelt said with a smile.