Cowboys

Cowboys Super Fan Nominated for ‘Ford Hall of Fans'

The football season is over for the Cowboys, but it's headed into overtime for a Dallas supporter who is up for the Ford Hall of Fans.

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 Sports

Jamie Opelt of Fort Worth isn't just a Dallas Cowboys fan. He's a super fan.

"There is only one sport. It is football," Opelt said. "Each week a football game was basically just a blessing from the football gods."

Opelt has a Cowboys-themed media room, a Cowboys-themed workshop and a Cowboys-themed replica of a 1933 Ford hot rod that he built from a kit. He said his wife is supportive of his love for America's Team.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys Jan 8

Cowboys Fire Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan After 1 Season

Cowboys Jan 4

Defense Figures to Be Future Focus as Dallas Cowboys Again Miss the Playoffs

"She actually helped me put the rear differential and bleed the brakes on the vehicle," Opelt said laughing. "That's love!"

While the Cowboys' season is over, Opelt is still in the game. He's one of six NFL fans nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans. The news was delivered in-person by Opelt's favorite player.

"Randy White comes in and he says, 'I'm Randy White and I'm here to tell you're one of six nominees for this year's Ford Hall of Fans,'" Opelt said. "I'm not going to lie. I was like an 8-year-old kid again."

While there's nothing fans can do to help the Cowboys win this season, they can help Opelt win a spot in the Hall of Fans by voting for him.

"I would really appreciate it if Cowboys nation just got behind me," Opelt said. "There's no Houston Texans fan (nominated), so I would love for my Texas fans to come and support me as well."

Unlike most elections, fans can vote early and often.

"So you can go vote today, and you can vote tomorrow, and you can vote the next day," Opelt said. "All the way through Feb. 1"

"Go Cowboys," Opelt said with a smile.

This article tagged under:

CowboysFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us