Cowboys-Steelers Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game Canceled: Report

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers has reportedly been canceled by the NFL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the cancellation, adding that the NFL will also postpone the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony that was set for Aug. 8.

Schefter said, citing sources, the Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game will be held in summer 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

Training camps are scheduled to open in late July, and the league has said it plans to play its season as scheduled, with the first game set for Sept. 10 at Kansas City.

The Cowboys were expected to open camp before other NFL teams due to an earlier preseason start, but now without the Aug. 6 game, Dallas will likely push its training schedule back in line with the rest of the league, The Dallas Morning News reports.

