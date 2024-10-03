Eric Kendricks is using his passions to give back to the community.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is a lifelong car enthusiast who has always cared about helping those in need.

That's what made Acceler8 the perfect non-profit organization for him to partner with. Kendricks has worked with that group in his native state California to fulfill their mission of supporting at-risk youth through mentorship and workforce development within the automotive industry.

"I'm really passionate about cars, especially coming back to California, it's a big car enthusiast state," Kendricks said in an interview with NBCU Local. "So, I think that any way we can teach kids skills about (them) and trades to get them out of trouble, get them off the streets, keep them in a program to teach them and have them learn about the trade of working on a car.

"We all have to travel somewhere every day and sometimes vehicles break down or their tires are not good. So, I think being able to provide those kind of resources to people is ultimately very important for the day to day."

Kendricks' inclination to help others has been rooted in him since childhood when he grew up in a family that often needed assistance.

"When I was growing up, there was times where me and my family needed help," Kendricks said. "So, we received that help, whether it from the community or whether it was from relatives or somebody close. So I feel like, in my position it's always been important for me to remember to give back because I've been given so much.

"... I really enjoy the human aspect of the community. I feel like we're all more similar than we are different. And the more we cling on to that, the better it will be for everybody."

Kendricks was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015 before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and the Cowboys in 2024.

As a program ambassador for L.A.-based Acceler8, Kendricks is a frequent contributor to events within the organization. He feels as though the best way to approach his role is to remain humble and be aware of everyone's struggles.

"I think it's super important. I think at times you almost humble yourself to ask questions, to ask for help, when you need it," Kendricks said. "Tell people you're struggling. If you're struggling, help people who are in need. You know, I think that it's just all of those coincide. And I think that what you give is what you get back.

"You don't do it for the recognition off the field. You do good work because it's out of your heart. But I guess that's what I would want people to know is that I'm just a human at the end of the day. And, I've also had struggles with where I was at in life. But, you know, it doesn't always have to be that way."