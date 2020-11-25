Luke Gifford

Cowboys Special Teams Player Gifford Suspended 2 Games

Dallas Cowboys special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances

By The Associated Press

Rich Graes fourthsle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys backup linebacker and special teams player Luke Gifford has been suspended two games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

While Gifford has played only one defensive snap this season, he has played 121 snaps on special teams with three tackles in the six games he has played for the Cowboys (3-7).

Gifford will miss games the next two Thursdays, the Thanksgiving Day game at home against Washington, and then a week later at Baltimore. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Friday, Dec. 4, following the game against the Ravens.

An undrafted player out of Nebraska, Gifford played in six games for the Cowboys last season, all on special teams. He had six tackles in those games.

