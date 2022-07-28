On Thursday the Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver and kick return extraordinaire KaVontae Turpin, a former star at TCU and the USFL's Most Valuable Player.

Turpin has never taken a snap in the NFL. He has yet to take part in team drills for the Cowboys.

But when Mike McCarthy looks at the former TCU receiver/return specialist, he’s reminded of someone else.

“He has some Tony Pollard type traits, I think, from an offensive perspective,’’ the Cowboys head coach said Thursday.

The Cowboys have signed the USFL’s Most Valuable Player. Turpin passed his physical and took part in the team’s individual drills before working off to the side.

Turpin’s ability as a returner drove the decision. The club’s desire to lessen CeeDee Lamb’s responsibilities in that department and the departure of Cedrick Wilson in free agency made this a need.

