The kicking competition for the Dallas Cowboys has taken another step.

After hosting a workout for multiple kickers on Tuesday morning, the Cowboys decided to sign Brett Maher to a contract, the team announced on social media.

Rookie Jonathan Garibay will be waived to make room on the roster for the returning Maher, who now joins Lirim Hajrullahu in the competition for the kicking job.

