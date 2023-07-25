Cowboys sign CB Trevon Diggs to five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed Tuesday, the reporting day for training camp, on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, sources confirmed.

The deal features a $100 million maximum value with incentives, including a $21.25 million signing bonus.

This is the first contract extension the Cowboys have proactively reached with a player since the 2019 summer when running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La’el Collins were signed.

Back in June, the Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the franchise was hoping to get at least one extension done before the start of training camp, and the front office, along with Diggs, was able to cash in right at the buzzer.

"Timing has to be right for those guys and right for us," Jones said in June. That time finally came on Tuesday for one of the top corners in the league.

The Cowboys drafted Diggs in the 2020 second round. The 24-year-old has recorded 17 interceptions since entering the league, tied with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson for the most in the NFL across that three-year span.

As a second-round pick, he is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal this season. The $19.4 million-per-year average on the extension is among the top six in the league.

Diggs converted from wide receiver in college at Alabama and offered immediate playmaking. His technique and discipline have since developed, making him more a well-rounded asset in coverage.

The news came just as All-Pro right guard Zack Martin officially became a camp holdout.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

He chose to hold out Tuesday from the start of training camp because the six-year extension he signed in 2018 has left him significantly underpaid at his position related to current market standards, a person familiar with his thinking said.

The Cowboys have also shown interest in new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right tackle Terence Steele. Center Tyler Biadasz is among the other notable options. As with Steele, his contract is scheduled to expire in March.