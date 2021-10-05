Cowboys Release Linebacker Jaylon Smith: Reports

The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later confirmed by beat writer Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Smith played in all four games for the Cowboys this season, recording 18 tackles. He played just 25% of defensive snaps in Dallas' first game of the year against Tampa Bay, before playing 76% and 80% against the Chargers and Eagles, respectively.

His time on the field dipped back down to 40% of the Cowboys' defensive plays Sunday against Carolina.

According to Gehlken, Smith's salary could have been a factor in his release. Smith was set to earn $7.2 million in 2021 and $9.2 million next season.

His 2022 salary would be guaranteed if Smith was still on the Dallas roster by March 20, 2022, or if he is injured this season and cannot pass his physical by that date.

It wasn't clear Tuesday night if that played a factor in the Cowboys' decision.

The Cowboys selected Smith out of Notre Dame with their second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and finished seventh in the NFL in total tackles last season.

