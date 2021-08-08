Cowboys Receiver Drew Pearson Enters Hall of Fame

Drew Pearson likely figured it would take a Hail Mary for him to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nope. Pearson was inducted into the shrine Sunday as a senior member.

The former standout receiver for Dallas from 1973-83 was a three-time All-Pro who made the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. He was the only position player from that squad not in the hall.

Pearson, of course, caught Roger Staubach's winning touchdown pass in a 1975 playoff game at Minnesota that is considered the original Hail Mary. But he should be recognized for 557 catches, including postseason, for nearly 9,000 yards and 56 touchdowns.

"This confirms it," Pearson said after noting his bust's hairdo. "I had the biggest Afro in NFL history.

"The wait is over. How about that! A tough long journey on the road less traveled."

In his speech, Pearson thanked NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs by name, as well as other members of Dallas-Fort Worth sports media.

Pearson was elected with seven others in the class of 2021.

Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson and Alan Faneca are being inducted as modern-day players at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Tom Flores will enter in the coaching category.

Bill Nunn, who was recognized posthumously in April from the contributors, will be featured in a video tribute.

Saturday, the class of 2020 was enshrined, which included former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and safety Cliff Harris.

