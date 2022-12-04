Cowboys Ready to Take on Indianapolis Colts For SNF, Here's How to Watch

The Indianapolis Colts packed up their 4-7-1 record and luggage for a flight to North Texas to take on the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys Sunday night on NBC 5 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Colts are fresh off a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. After defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys are looking to keep their momentum going for a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup.

The Cowboys have a 2-game winning streak and have won 4 of their last 5 games, placing them at No. 2 for the NFC East title, but Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says we can't get caught up in records.

"We're not gonna get caught up in records or thinking we can just walk out there and beat these guys," said Prescott at the conclusion of practice on Thursday. "We've got to continue preparing and give them respect, but know we are — in the same sense."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Prescott says every single game matters for the Cowboys.

"That's our mindset," Prescott said. "We're taking it one day at a time, and one game at a time. We know how good we can be, but the last thing we [need to do] is try to overlook somebody or to jump to the playoffs, or jump to playing the Eagles — which is a big game. Focus on the task at hand."

"Respect every team or you'll be very upset with yourself. These guys know how important it is to win every game. Coach [McCarthy] does a great job of keeping that in his messaging, and it stays in the forefront of our mind."

Current NFC East Standings

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) New York Giants (7-4-1) Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

The NFC East has become the best division in all of football and, as such, the Cowboy's win on Thanksgiving placed them ahead of the Giants, but the Cowboys still come in second place behind the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles took a win over the Cowboys in Week 6, one fueled by a three-interception day by backup quarterback Cooper Rush and a total of 10 penalties on the evening. The Cowboys had the biggest road blowout in franchise history in a 40-3 rout of the Vikings in week 11.

How to Watch the Cowboys- Colts Game on Sunday Night Football

Kickoff for the game against the Colts is set for 7:20 p.m. CT. and live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.