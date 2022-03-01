Dak Prescott

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Surgery on Non-Throwing Shoulder

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his non-throwing shoulder

NBC 5 Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean-up for an issue that isn't a concern.

McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn't think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season.

"It was something that needed to be done, so he's rehabbing that," coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "He's starting his process to get back into it."

"He practiced full out," McCarthy said. "I think he just wanted to get it cleaned up."

Coach Mike McCarthy announced the surgery happened back on Feb. 22.

It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott. The first two surgeries were to repair the compound fracture and dislocation of Prescott's right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season against the New York Giants.

Prescott also dealt with right shoulder and calf strains last year. The shoulder injury kept him out of team drills for most of training camp, while the calf strain sidelined him for two weeks, but just one game.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Colleyville 8 mins ago

Gun Inside Vehicle at Colleyville Heritage High School Leads to Lockdown

midterm elections 3 hours ago

2022 Midterm Elections: What to Know Ahead of Texas' Primary

The Cowboys had a 5-1 record and were cruising on offense when Prescott strained the calf in an overtime victory at New England. While the quarterback said the calf wasn't an issue, his production wasn't the same the rest of the season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us