Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Need Surgery for Injured Thumb on Throwing Hand: Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an injured hand and the team's owner confirms he'll need surgery.

Prescott could be seen flexing his throwing hand and talking to the sideline doctor before jogging off the field for further examination. NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported he was getting X-rays.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Prescott would need surgery on his thumb.

"Disappointing way for us to start the year, I'm disappointed about that, I'm particularly disappointed for our fans, Dak will be out for a little while," Jones said. "This was a real tough night for the Cowboys and really a surprising night. Of course, really add to it right there at the end to lose him for several weeks."

The injury appeared to happen during a pass to Noah Brown when Prescott's hand was hit by Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Cooper Rush took over quarterback duties with 5:50 left in the last quarter. Rush was activated off the practice squad Saturday for Sunday night's game.

