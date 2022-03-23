Cowboys Punter Bryan Anger Signs 3-Year Deal to Return

The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday that punter Bryan Anger will be returning after agreeing to a three-year contract.
The Cowboys veteran's three-year deal is worth a reported $9 million.
Anger had one of the best seasons in franchise history, setting single-season net records of 44.6 yards and tying for fourth-best in NFL history.
The Cowboys are bringing back Anger and deep snapper Jake McQuaide, leaving the team to fill one of the three specialist positions — kicker. The team released Greg Zuerlein last week but could resign him at a cheaper price or look for a veteran kicker to replace him.