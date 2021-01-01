DallasNews.com

Cowboys Player Contracts COVID-19, as Team Switches to Virtual Meetings

By Michael Gehlken | The Dallas Morning News

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said “knock on wood” Thursday morning when discussing his players’ avoidance of COVID-19 this season.

Apparently, not loudly enough.

A player on the 53-man roster has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t be available Sunday against the New York Giants, a source said. The team altered its Friday schedule in response, holding virtual meetings without any on-field activities. McCarthy said players were instructed to stay home, as coaches reported to The Star.

Contact tracing is being conducted, but there is some optimism surrounding that process.

