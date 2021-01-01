Cowboys Player Contracts COVID-19, as Team Switches to Virtual Meetings

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said “knock on wood” Thursday morning when discussing his players’ avoidance of COVID-19 this season.

Apparently, not loudly enough.

A player on the 53-man roster has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t be available Sunday against the New York Giants, a source said. The team altered its Friday schedule in response, holding virtual meetings without any on-field activities. McCarthy said players were instructed to stay home, as coaches reported to The Star.

Contact tracing is being conducted, but there is some optimism surrounding that process.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.