Cowboys Pick 10th in 2021 NFL Draft

The last time Dallas picked in the top 10 it selected Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in 2016

The Dallas Cowboys hold the 10th overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft, which is being held in Cleveland this year after a virtual draft in 2020.

The last time Dallas picked in the top 10, it selected running back Ezekiel Elliott fourth overall in 2016. The Ohio State product has gone on to make three Pro Bowls and accumulate more than 8,000 yards from scrimmage in his five-year career.

Prior to that, the Cowboys selected LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne sixth overall in 2012 and USC left tackle Tyron Smith ninth overall in 2011. Claiborne played 47 games in five years in Dallas, while Smith is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Last year in the first round, Dallas selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. Lamb caught 74 passes for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

The rest of Dallas' picks are below.

  • Round 2, pick 44
  • Round 3, pick 75
  • Round 3, pick 99
  • Round 4, pick 115
  • Round 4, pick 138
  • Round 5, pick 179
  • Round 6, pick 192
  • Round 6, pick 227
  • Round 7, pick 238

The second and third rounds of the draft are Friday, while rounds four through seven are on Saturday.

