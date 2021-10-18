Cowboys ‘Optimistic' About Dak's Return Following Bye Week

It was a sight that made Cowboys fans cringe.

Shortly after Dak Prescott threw a game-winning pass in overtime against the Patriots, he appeared in a post-game press conference wearing a walking boot on his right leg.

Prescott said he "came down funny" after throwing the pass and injured his calf. He described the injury as mild.

After an MRI on Monday morning, the team confirmed Prescott has a minor calf strain.

"We're going to take this week for rest and rehab," Coach McCarthy said Monday afternoon.

Dr. Christopher Chun, owner of Epic Pain & Orthopedics, says the injury is a mild muscle tear and is one of the more minor injuries he sees in his line of work.

"This one seems like it's in the muscle itself, like the muscle belly -- which is better," Dr. Chun said.

The boot, Dr. Chun says, is probably a precaution and that recovery typically takes one to two weeks.

It's a best-case scenario since the Cowboys are on a bye week.

"Great timing going into the bye week," Prescott said Sunday.

Since the injury is to the same lower leg that left Prescott with a season-ending ankle injury last year, Coach McCarthy said there are variants as far as Dak's recovery timeline.

"We're optimistic for Minnesota," McCarthy said.

Sunday, Prescott said he could've kept playing if he hadn't ended the game with his 35-yard pass, adding "I'll be fine," after fielding questions from reporters.

"Life keeps throwing punches and I'll keep throwing them back," Prescott said.

McCarthy said Prescott will be re-evaluated next Monday.