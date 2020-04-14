Cowboys on Dak, Zeke’s Party Under COVID-19 Quarantine: ‘You Won’t Be Seeing That Anymore’

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones says he's spoken with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott after TMZ reported over the weekend the quarterback hosted a party with more than 30 people in his Prosper home.

Jones, appearing on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, said Prescott and those involved now understand how important it is to follow both the restrictions on large gatherings and mandates on physical distancing.

"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke. I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore," Jones said Tuesday on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan. "They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in, it's certainly very serious and something we know they understand."

Jump to 9:10 in the clip below to hear Jones' comments.

TMZ reported the party on Saturday with the headline: "Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliott Dinner Party With Dozens of Pals ... What Quarantine?!?!"

The TMZ story said the party appeared to violate Gov. Greg Abbott's March 19 executive order on gatherings of no more than 10 people. The Prosper police, according to TMZ, were called to Prescott's house but were unable to verify the party and only reminded the quarterback about the CDC guidelines on restrictions.

An Instagram post by Elliott on March 22, three days after the governor's order, showed he was aware of the virus and the need to be socially more responsible.

105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher called out both Prescott and Elliott and said their behavior should be showing Cowboys fans how to be responsible during this time at home, but instead, they did the complete opposite.

Fisher wasn't alone. Former Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears said on ESPN that Prescott's party was, "just dumb and it's totally disrespectful with what we have going on right now in this country."

The NFL, meanwhile, has changed the way their doing this month's draft -- opting for a virtual event. They have also closed team facilities while urging players to follow the guidelines around physical distancing and gatherings.

To date there has been no statement from either Zeke or Dak about the party.