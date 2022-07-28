Cowboys Offense Ready for New Season, Challenges

A slightly re-tooled Dallas Cowboys offense is working together on the field for the first time as practices are underway at training camp in Oxnard, California.

The departures of key contributors Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Connor Williams, as well as the ACL injury of wideout Michael Gallup, means fans will see some new faces when the Cowboys kick off their season against the Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, newly franchise-tagged tight end Dalton Schultz and Gallup spoke to the media for the first time following practice on Thursday and discussed preparations for the upcoming season.

PRESCOTT READY TO TAKE A LEAP IN YEAR 7

Cowboys Franchise QB Dak Prescott turns 29 on Friday. He's celebrating his birthday at Cowboys training camp for the seventh straight year. However, the only thing Prescott is worried about celebrating is a championship.

When asked about last season's tough playoff loss, the QB said "the rearview mirror is smaller than the front windshield" and that he's focused on filling the shoes of past Cowboy legends and "doing something for this organization that hasn't been done in a while."

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he "doesn't know if there's an area where [Prescott] hasn't grown."

Prescott told reporters that he's worked hard this off-season to improve the minutiae of his game, most notably his footwork and ability to throw the football from all arm angles. During the first two practices of camp, Prescott has been building chemistry with new weapons James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert.

Prescott was impressed by Washington's speed and said the former Steeler "[will] be able to stretch the field" for the offense.

On Wednesday, Prescott threw a pick-six when trying to reach the 3rd-round draftee Tolbert. However, the QB said he's thankful for the mistake.

"The interception yesterday was a great learning moment for Tolbert and myself as well. For that to happen early and for him to say 'hey, come back to me, that won't happen again,' that's the mentality you want to hear from a young guy."

GALLUP'S ACL RECOVERY

Gallup suffered an ACL tear in the Cowboys' December loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys receiver had surgery to repair the knee in January but is still rehabbing in Oxnard.

Gallup, who signed a five-year extension with Dallas in March, laced up his cleats for the first time on Thursday. He told reporters that "it's been good to get out here and do some running."

Despite progression in his recovery, the fifth-year pro says he still "[has] a little ways to go" in his recovery. "I've got to get a little stronger but it's mainly mental now."

When asked about his availability for week one, Gallup said he's eager to return but that week one is "not a reasonable possibility." However, Gallup feels Cowboys star Ceedee Lamb and newcomers James Washington and Jalen Tolbert are more than ready to step up in his absence.

SCHULTZ WANTS TO STAY IN DALLAS

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is coming off of the best season of his career. In 2021, the Stanford product was first on the team in receiving touchdowns(8) and second in both yards (808) and receptions (78).

However, the great season was not enough to earn a new contract. The Cowboys TE will be playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag.

On Thursday, Schultz expressed disappointment in the failure to get a longterm deal done but that his focus is shifted to "getting better, helping the team" and being a "vocal leader for younger guys."

Despite the lack of an extension, Schultz wants to keep wearing a Cowboys uniform. "This is where I want to be, this is the place for me."

The Cowboys will continue practicing in Oxnard until Aug. 10 when they fly home to prepare for the first preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 13. Stay tuned to NBC 5 for continued coverage of Dallas Cowboys training camp.