Cowboys Nominate Travis Frederick for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Travis Frederick is the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the league's annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Each year every NFL team puts forth a nominee recognizing their "outstanding community service activities off the field."

Impacting lives beyond the game of football.

The #DallasCowboys are proud to announce Travis Frederick as our 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee presented by @Nationwide.#WPMOY + @tfrederick72 pic.twitter.com/GuOV4WiLgh — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 12, 2019

The Cowboys made the announcement Thursday, saying Frederick has worked to raise more than $4 million and provide 12 million meals to food insecure youth in North Texas who are battling hunger.

"I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys for nominating me for this prestigious award," said Frederick. "As professional athletes, we have the unique opportunity to bring visibility and awareness to causes that are important to us. I hope that I have represented myself, the organization, my family and teammates in a manner rivaling Walter Payton and everything this recognition embodies."

Frederick began tackling childhood hunger after spending time with food insecure children during a community appearance in his rookie year. He founded the Travis Frederick Blocking Out Hunger Foundation to provide support to inner-city and low-income children throughout North Texas who struggle with hunger. The Nourish2Flourish and Travis's Pantry programs partner with non-profits and corporations alike to provide food and resources to students and families facing hunger. Frederick lends his time and energy to the cause through advocacy, fundraising and more. His support of the Dallas Cowboys Taste of the NFL event with the North Texas Food Bank has helped raise more than $4 million and provide approximately 12 million meals to youth in the Dallas metro area.

As a Walter Payton nominee, Frederick will wear a special helmet decal for the remainder of the season. The winner will be announced Feb. 1, during the league's NFL Honors, on the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

Each nominee receives a donation of up to $50,000 in their name for the charity of their choice. The overall winner will receive an additional donation of $250,000.

That's not all -- there's even more money out there for Frederick's charity. Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 5th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name -- in this case #WPMOYChallengeFrederick.

"The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 12 and Jan. 12 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide," the Cowboys said.

"The Dallas Cowboys are proud to call Travis Frederick our 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee," said Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. "Travis is an integral member of our team both on and off the field. His leadership and perseverance in all that he takes on is so admirable. The energy he brings to serving others is an example to everyone."