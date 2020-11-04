Cowboys McCarthy Responds to QB Dalton Placed on NFL COVID-19 List

As if 2020 hasn't been enough of a struggle for the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think 2020, hopefully we won't see another year like this on a lot of fronts," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The latest challenge? After backup quarterback Andy Dalton missed last weekend's game with a concussion, Dalton will now miss this Sunday's game after being placed on the NFL's COVID-19 list.

"Andy is doing fine," McCarthy said. "We'll see how he does while he's on this COVID list. I think by the end of next week, we'll be able to see him again."

The Cowboys decided they have seen enough of third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci after his struggles last Sunday, so now the Cowboys are choosing between longtime NFL backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush to start this Sunday's game against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I just felt that with the opponent we're playing we need more experience at that experience," McCarthy said.

Just the latest challenge in what has been a season full of them for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.