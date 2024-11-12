Another Cowboys loss renews chatter about sun's glare, curtains inside AT&T stadium

Another rough Dallas Cowboys loss has renewed talk about a glaring issue.

The Cowboys' lopsided loss to the Eagles left plenty to dissect on 105.3 The Fan Monday afternoon.

During The K&C Masterpiece midday show, the hosts debated if the team had hit its lowest point.

“This feels like rock bottom for the Cowboys season, but it could probably still get worse, right?” asked host Kevin Hageland.

The Cowboys' troubles renewed talk about the role the sun plays during afternoon games.

The rays shining through the end zone’s glass doors have affected some critical moments over the years like Sunday’s missed touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb late in the second quarter.

Lamb told reporters after the game he couldn’t see the ball.

When asked if he was in favor of curtains, Lamb said “Yes, 1,000%."

Curtains over the glass doors have been suggested and rejected before, though they’re used during concerts and other events at AT&T stadium.

Dallas-based architecture firm HKS told the Dallas Morning News in the past the billion-dollar stadium’s east-west alignment was designed to fit into a master plan with the ballpark and surrounding development.

After the loss, owner and general manager Jerry Jones brought up the issue unprompted and told reporters every team deals with the sun.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

The curtain chatter may only be a deflection from what’s really wrong with a team that’s now winless at home.

“When you hear Jerry Jones talking about tearing down the stadium because we can’t put curtains up or whatever it feels like it’s going to get worse,” Hageland told listeners.