Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Among NFL Man of the Year Nominees

Linebacker Jaylon Smith has been named the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back. The award will be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners.

"This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities.

The team says Smith's personal business ventures showed him the need to invest in minority entrepreneurs to help them succeed and see their business dreams come true. He launched the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI) in partnership with RISE Sports Advisors and the Sagamore Institute.

Smith has pledged $2.5 million over 10 years to spur MEI investments and is adding co-investors across the country.

"It is an honor to be nominated by the Dallas Cowboys for this prestigious award," said Smith via a Dallas Cowboys news release. "To be named in the same breath as NFL Legends like Walter Payton for the good work that we, as professional athletes, can use our platform for is humbling and it only encourages me to work harder to lift those up around me. MEI is my purpose beyond athletics, and I am excited that this award will help fuel our vision."

"The Dallas Cowboys are proud to name Jaylon Smith as our 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "Jaylon exemplifies every quality that this award celebrates. He has a light that he wants to share and shine on others that is rare. We are excited to see what more he can accomplish through his work with minority entrepreneurs and the many other endeavors that he supports."

All 32 nominees will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season and receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice.

The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

And there's a way fans can get involved through Nationwide's 6th annual Charity Challenge social media campaign.

Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide.

Here are the 32 nominees:

Arizona: Corey Peters

Atlanta: Steven Means

Baltimore: Bradley Bozeman

Buffalo: Harrison Phillips

Carolina: Shaq Thompson

Chicago: Jimmy Graham

Cincinnati: Geno Atkins

Cleveland: Myles Garrett

Dallas: Jaylon Smith

Denver: Justin Simmons

Detroit: Trey Flowers

Green Bay: Corey Linsley

Houston: Michael Thomas

Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett

Jacksonville: Josh Lambo

Kansas City: Travis Kelce

Las Vegas: Alec Ingold

Los Angeles Chargers: Isaac Rochell

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Miami: Byron Jones

Minnesota: Eric Kendricks

New England: Devin McCourty

New Orleans: Demario Davis

New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson

New York Jets: Pierre Desir

Philadelphia: Rodney McLeod

Pittsburgh: Vance McDonald

San Francisco: Arik Armstead

Seattle: Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay: Mike Evans

Tennessee: Kevin Byard

Washington: Jonathan Allen

Current players who have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.

