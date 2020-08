Michael Irvin has contracted the coronavirus.

At least, at some point he did.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver revealed his experience dealing with COVID-19 earlier this summer.

Irvin said he tested negative for coronavirus twice, but an antibody test revealed he had contracted the disease.

We had no idea that @michaelirvin88 contracted COVID-19 earlier this summer and The Playmaker told us what he went through having the virus: pic.twitter.com/vPyDtAGzO8 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 28, 2020

