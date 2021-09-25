Cowboys LB Keanu Neal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play Against Eagles on Monday

Several Dallas Cowboys players will be out during the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for the virus and has been officially ruled out for Monday’s game, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday.

According to the report by the Dallas Morning News, defensive end Bradlee Anae, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Friday, has also tested positive for the virus and will miss Monday’s game.

