Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey promotes new book and preps for 2025 season

Writing a children’s book was not on Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s 2024 play card.

“It was actually when he was born during training camp,” Aubrey said.

His wife, Jennifer Aubrey, gave birth to their son Colton in August 2024.

“I had three days to spend with Jen and Colton right when he was born," Brandon said. "And that story became public because I had a pretty long field goal the next game. And it kind of went viral for a bit."

Brandon kicked a 66-yard field goal in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with his hospital bracelet still on his wrist.

Soon after, Brandon got a call from Jefferson Knapp with Kraken Books.

“I wasn't the greatest student in language arts, but Kraken Books, their producer, reached out to me and said he loves my story,” Brandon said.

Jefferson and Brandon met during the fall to begin the process of writing One Dream in Front of the Other.

“I told him my story for about 30 minutes, and then together we went back and forth writing our ideas down and come up with the story in the book,” Brandon said. “(It) parallels my life pretty well.”

The book recounts his accomplishments as a professional soccer player, having to adjust when life doesn’t go as planned, yet turns out better than the initial dream.

“I just want kids to understand, even if you reach your dreams or you don't quite get there and they're taken away from you, then that's not the end of your life. It's not the end of your story,” he said. “And as long as you have another dream or something to chase, a goal in mind, you'll be just fine.”

One Dream in Front of the Other is dedicated to his son Colton, who is now 9 months old. Brandon and Jennifer, he said, love reading the book to their son.

“I've read it to him a million times. Jen's read it to him a million times,” he said. “I learned a lot of valuable lessons through life. And it requires sacrifice, chasing your dreams. So, I think it's good for him to develop discipline … I think it's an important lesson for him, and hopefully he learns it early.”

The children’s book is available for purchase online through the publisher’s website or on Amazon. Brandon shared that he is incredibly thankful to the fans who have purchased a copy.

“It’s truly incredible. Never would have dreamed of it,” he said. “Fans have really appreciated that, and I've kind of welcomed me with open arms back home, and it's been awesome. I don't have words to describe it, but very appreciative of it.”

As Brandon promotes his new book, he said he is locked in for the upcoming season.

“In football, if you're not constantly working to improve yourself, you're stagnant. And if you're stagnating, people are catching up to you. And if people catch up to you, there's only 32 jobs in my position. Someone will come take your job,” Brandon said. “For me, right now in my professional life, it just means I gotta stay grinding, keep working. I'll always be trying to get better and keep my job as long as possible.”

So far, he is kicking once to twice a week and will increase workouts leading up to training camp in July.

“Obviously try to get the body as healthy as possible after a long season,” he said. “Just depending on how the body feels. But trying to get the legs in working shape in the weight room. Had to rehab a shoulder injury this offseason. So, just trying to get the body in as good a physical shape as possible and start to get prepped.”

The 2025 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4, as the Cowboys travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will air on NBC 5, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.