Cowboys kick off season against New York Giants on Sunday Night Football

It's about that time! Primetime football is finally back.

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants tonight as Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy embark on a new era for the Dallas offense. This will be the 13th time the NFC East rivals face one another on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

In January, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones dealt with the disappointment of another playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. As he enters his 35th season, Jones believes this year's Cowboys team is better than the one that ended last season.

"It has always been all in with the Dallas Cowboys, said Jerry Jones to NBC 5 during training camp. "I will do whatever it takes, I've often said, but it’s a fact."

The Giants, meanwhile, went 10-7 last season in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach and were later eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Cowboys chose not to play the majority of their starters in the preseason, this will be the first legitimate look at Quarterback Dak Prescott and the new “Texas Coast” offense. It’ll also be the first chance for coach Mike McCarthy to call plays for the Cowboys in a meaningful game.

The wait is over. It’s GAME DAY! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/PlS41gkPo4 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 10, 2023

Here's how fans can find everything they need to know about this week’s matchup.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants on NBC

Cowboys-Giants will air on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

Cowboys fans are all revved up for Sunday's game. NBC 5's Vince Sims shows us just how excited they are.

How to stream Cowboys vs. Giants online

Fans can stream Cowboys-Giants on Peacock and NBC.com.