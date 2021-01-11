Cowboys Hire Former Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn as Next Defensive Coordinator: Reports

The Dallas Cowboys have hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to be their next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Quinn, who coached the Falcons from 2015-20 and led the team to Super Bowl LI, replaces Mike Nolan, who the team fired Friday, NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News confirmed.

Nolan, who head coach Mike McCarthy hired away from New Orleans before the 2020 season, led a defense that allowed a franchise-record 473 points.

Prior to his being named Falcons' head coach, Quinn was the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-14. Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII after the 2013 season and won the NFC the following year.

Quinn has been a defensive line coach with the Seahawks, Jets, Dolphins and 49ers at the NFL level, following seven seasons in the college ranks.

Dallas also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula Friday, but have not yet announced a replacement.

