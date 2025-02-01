Cowboys hire Cardinals line coach Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys hired Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator on Saturday, following through on a plan to revamp the running game under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is planning to call the plays, just as former coach Mike McCarthy did the past two seasons when Schottenheimer was Dallas' offensive coordinator.

The addition of Adams completes Schottenheimer's lineup of lead coordinators. Former Chicago coach Matt Eberflus, who was fired 12 games into this season, is returning to the Cowboys as defensive coordinator.

It's his second stint on the Dallas staff. Nick Sorensen will run special teams.

Adams was with the Cardinals the past two seasons after spending the previous four with Indianapolis.

Before moving to the NFL, Adams was a college assistant for 14 years, starting at Boise State, where he played center. Adams was working at Colorado when he jumped to the NFL.