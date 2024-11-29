With a mini-bye plus a day, the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to get a little healthier, though they know any improbable rally to playoff contention will have to be without star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys (5-7) beat the New York Giants 27-20 on Thanksgiving to give them consecutive victories coming off a five-game losing streak.

Three more games against teams currently with losing records await, starting with a Monday night visit by Cincinnati on Dec. 9. The defending NFC East champions suddenly have hope that they can extend a three-year playoff run.

“The rest might be the most important part of the schedule,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “If you just look at what we’ve been dealing with, rest and recovery will really help us. The schedule is set up for our players to be on a bye week. I do want them to get away, get their batteries charged, and be ready to go.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

For now, the Dallas offense belongs to Cooper Rush after Prescott's season-ending surgery for a torn hamstring. Rush has won the past two games without perennial All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who should have a chance to return from shoulder and ankle injuries.

The biggest question, and concern, for the Cowboys is 2023 All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb's bad shoulder, which sidelined him in the second half against the Giants. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said on his radio show Friday the extra time off should give Lamb a chance to play.

A defense that has looked much more dynamic since star pass rusher Micah Parsons' return from an ankle injury might get defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back against the Bengals. Lawrence hasn't played since Week 4.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, a 2021 All-Pro, has missed two games with groin and knee issues. He and fellow starter DaRon Bland, a 2023 All-Pro after setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns, haven't played together this season. Bland missed the first 10 games with a foot injury.

If the Dallas defense has close to its cleanest bill of health this season, it would be just in time to face Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who entered this week leading the NFL's No. 1 passing offense.

“Hopefully we’re fully loaded, and I know they’re going to be fully loaded,” Parsons said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

What's working

DeMarvion Overshown's dynamic 23-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Cowboys finish plus-2 in turnover margin for the second consecutive game. Before that, Dallas was minus-11. In three consecutive 12-5 seasons coming into this year, the Cowboys were at least plus-10 each time.

In four games since Parsons returned, the Cowboys are averaging almost eight QB hits per game. That number was slightly above five in the four games he missed.

The six sacks of New York's Drew Lock matched the season high for Dallas from the opener against Cleveland's Deshaun Watson. Parsons has 5 1/2 sacks since his return.

“We’re a better football team, a better defense, when Micah is on the field,” McCarthy said. “That is without question. I think he came back, we had him a little bit on a pitch count, and now he is at full speed.”

What needs help

The Cowboys have the second-worst touchdown percentage on trips inside the 20-yard line and had to settle for field goals on their first two drives against the Giants, which led to a 7-6 deficit. They would have been 0 for 3 early in the second half if a fumble by Rush hadn't been overturned after a replay review.

Stock up

RB Rico Dowdle had his first career 100-yard game with 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The first carry of at least 20 yards by a Dallas running back this season was his 22-yarder in the first quarter. His 4-yard TD gave the Cowboys a 27-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Stock down

Perhaps Lamb's shoulder is bothering him more than he wants to admit. Regardless, he had at least two drops, maybe three. The second was problematic because it turned what could have been a big gain into a fourth-and-1 with Dallas leading 13-7. The Giants stuffed the dive play to get the ball back, triggering a sequence that led to a New York field goal.

Injuries

CB Josh Butler, a 28-year-old who made his NFL debut this season and played a big role in last weekend's 34-26 victory at Washington, tore an ACL in the first half against the Giants. … Special teamer Juanyeh Thomas also injured a knee and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. … Rookie LT Tyler Guyton said he has a high ankle sprain, which probably means Chuma Edoga's first start will be against the Bengals after he made his season debut against the Giants.

Key number

172 — McCarthy's victories in the regular season tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells for 14th on the NFL's career list.

Next steps

The slightly longer break of a Thursday-Monday combo is rare in the NFL. This is also just the second time in the past nine seasons that Dallas wasn't originally scheduled to play on Thursday again the week after Thanksgiving.