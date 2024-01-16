Cowboys fans sound off after another post-season flop

After Sunday's embarrassing playoff loss in Arlington, Cowboys fans -- and even former players -- are still heated.

It seems everyone has an opinion about what should happen next with the team.

“I turned that s*** off,” one fan told NBC 5 at The Star on Tuesday. “Jerry, you owe everybody that flew in from Virginia, Washington, everybody that flew in for that bull s*** performance their money back.”



It isn't just fans frustrated.

Former Cowboys wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin had a drop-the-mic moment on social media, calling for the Dallas Cowboys to clean house.

“Put your d*** championship on the table. That's all we ask and you couldn't do it. All they’re a**** need to go,” Irvin said before walking off.

After Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Packers in the first round of the playoff, Quarterback Dak Prescott owned up to his mistakes.



“I sucked tonight,” said Prescott.

“We clearly picked a wrong day to have a bad day,” said Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Where the team goes from here is anyone's guess.



Dave Moore, Cowboys Inside for the Dallas Morning News, says the magnitude of Sunday’s loss presents the Jones family with decisions they didn’t expect to face this soon.

Moore says skepticism is only going to grow among the fanbase.

“In my mind, the anger and the frustration is a little bit higher each time this happens with the Cowboys because they go, ‘Why did I let myself believe this year would be different again?’ and they almost feel like they've been fooled,” said Moore.