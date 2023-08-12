Cowboys fans get first look at '23 team in preseason opener

Even as North Texas flirted with record-high temps, nothing could deter Cowboys fans from getting a first look at their 2023 team.

“It’s always for the Cowboys, come on. We’ve got to come out here and show up for our boys,” said Vincent Billings.

As the Cowboys took to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their most loyal followers flocked to check out this year’s rookies.

“I’m excited to see how Deuce Vaughn and Mazi Smith develop this season,” said Devon Anderson.

“I think Demarvion Overshown from UT is really going to be fantastic as well,” said Billings.

Their additions to the roster some hope will be the team’s key to success.

“I’m hoping to see some of the guys that are coming up, give them the opportunity to show what they’ve got and show us what they’ve got so we can have more confidence because a lot of people don’t have confidence in them,” said Kevin Moore.

But like a true die-hard, Moore isn’t harboring doubts.

Instead, the lifelong Cowboys fan holds onto hope his team will go all the way.

Even as the sweltering conditions rushed most indoors, Moore was one of the few to linger on the Miller Lite Plaza, taking full advantage of the year’s first full game-day experience.

“We’re used to the heat. We’re hoping the Dallas Cowboys get fired up. So we’re getting hot so they can be hot so they can do what they do and that’s win,” he said.

Saturday that wasn’t the case, with the Jaguars beating the Cowboys 28 to 23.

Still, the arrival of the preseason sparked hope for an exciting season to come.